Russia: railway transportation to provide more than 50% increase in grain exports in 2017/18 MY – Rusagrotrans

During the first 5 months of 2017/18 MY, the volumes of railway transportation of Russian grains for exports reached its record for the reporting period – 6.5 mln tonnes, an increase of 51% compared with the results of July-November last season, declared the Head of the analytical center at Rusagrotrans JSC, Igor Pavensky on December 12.

Activating of grain railway shipments from outlying regions of Russia, which are located far from the major export sites, mainly provided the above-mentioned growth of supplies. Thus, the Volga Federal District shipped record volumes of grains for the region – 1.33 mln tonnes (up 2.6 times compared with last year). In addition, the Ural District increased shipments by 176%, and the Central Black Earth oblasts – up 137%. Also, there was observed some growth of transportation from the main export-oriented regions of Russian grains compared last year – Krasnodar and Stavropol Krais, but at the same time the shipment volumes were still lower compared with the level of 2015, the analyst noted.

Generally, in 2017/18 MY grain railway transportations for exports may increase by nearly 55% compared with the last year figures – to 16.6 mln tonnes, against 10.7 mln tonnes.

To date, the estimation of Russian grain exports in the current season totals 46.1 mln tonnes (without the supply of flour and peas, as well as exports to the EAEU countries), against 35.5 mln tonnes in the season-2016/17. Thus, railway lines will provide the growth of exports by more than half, said I.Pavensky.

