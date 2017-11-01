Ukraine: as of November 1, grain and sunflower stocks totaled over 24 mln tonnes – State Statistics Service
As of November 1, 2017, agricultural enterprises, and grain storage and processing enterprises of Ukraine stored 24.23 mln tonnes of grains and sunflower seed, a decrease of 2.92 mln tonnes compared with the same date in 2016, reported the State Statistics Service.
In particular, wheat stocks totaled 11.619 mln tonnes, corn for grain – 9.232 mln tonnes, barley – 1.978 mln tonnes, rye – 212 thsd tonnes, and sunflower seed – 7.26 mln tonnes (down 1.434 mln tonnes).
According to the announcement, directly agrarian enterprises stored 14.099 mln tonnes of grains, while crop processing and storing enterprises – 10.129 mln tonnes.
