EU is the main consumer of Ukrainian organic products – experts

The market of the European Union`s countries mainly forms the export geography of Ukrainian organic products, reported the Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation (UAC) on December 11.

In particular, in 2016 Germany (nearly 20 mln EUR), Poland (12 mln EUR), the UK (8.7 mln EUR), Austria and Italy (7 mln EUR each), and Switzerland (nearly 5 mln EUR) became the largest importers of the Ukrainian products (in monetary terms). In addition, small-scale volumes of organic products of Ukrainian origin also come on the markets of North America, particularly in the USA. Among the reporting countries, Switzerland (262 EUR), the USA (111 EUR) and Germany (106 EUR) demonstrate the high level of organic production consumption per capita.

According to the announcement, it is important to note that any success on the export market of organic products very often depends on personal contacts and provisional agreements with importers, processors, etc., because the production of organic products mainly requires complete product traceability and transparency (or from farm to fork) from the producers. During the production cycle, importers can often visit those organic enterprises, where they plan to purchase products. Duration of such partnerships between the company-producer and importer will depend on the established confidence level, based on transparency of the whole chain of production, harvesting and storage of organic products.

