Source: APK-Inform

In 2017, Russia increased grain production – Rosstat

According to preliminary data, in 2017 the general harvest of grains and pulses in Russia totaled 134.1 mln tonnes in clean weight, an increase of 11.2% compared with the last year volumes, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on December 26.

In particular, the harvest of wheat increased to 85.8 mln tonnes, up 17.1% in comparison with last year, which provided the major growth figures of grain production in the country.

Also, barley harvest grew to 20.6 mln tonnes, up 14.4%; buckwheat – 1.52 mln tonnes, up 28.1%; oats – 5.45 mln tonnes, up 14.4%; and rye – 2.55 mln tonnes, up 0.2%.

At the same time, in the current year the production of corn for grain decreased by 21.3%, to 12.1 mln tonnes, as well as rice – down 9%, to 984 thsd tonnes.

As for oilseeds, in 2017 the production of sunflower seed decreased by 12.6% compared with the harvest-2016 – to 9.63 mln tonnes. At the same time, the production of rapeseed increased by 50.5% – to 1.5 mln tonnes; soybeans – up 14.1%, to 3.58 mln tonnes.

