Kazakhstan to found the reserve of milling grain due to the forecasted drought
Kazakhstan will found the reserve of milling grain due to the forecasted drought, declared the Vice-Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Aituganov on December 26.
Taking into account the fact that in the current year the frosts came before appearing of large-scale volumes of snow covering, there is a good chance of the low productivity of winter moisture reserves. Therefore, the need for grain reserves continue increasing. The stocks of milling grain may be top requested, because the analysis shows a high risk of drought events, summarized the Vice-Minister.
It is noted that in Kazakhstan the frequency of droughts replication totals 3 times per 10 years. In addition, in 2017 the moisture level became somewhat less than during 2-3 recent years.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In January-September, Kazakhstan increased the exports of agricultural products – Ministry of Agriculture
December 25, 13:30
-
Kazakhstan: as of December 1, grain stocks totaled over 17 mln tonnes
December 20, 15:00
-
Kazakhstan: oilseed processing capacities are loaded at 42% only
December 19, 13:10
-
Kazakhstan: Ak-Biday-Terminal JSC transships nearly 70 thsd tonnes of barley per month
December 19, 10:00
-
Kazakhstan: new Minister of Agriculture
December 18, 15:20
-
In 2017/18 MY, Kazakhstan demonstrated the similar export rates of wheat compared with last season – APK-Inform
December 14, 15:00
-
Kazakhstan: in January-November, flour production volumes increased
December 14, 10:00
-
In December 2017, Kazakhstan to export 1.3 mln tonnes of grains and flour – KTZ
December 13, 13:00
-
In 2017, Kazakhstan to increase grain exports to 9.1 mln tonnes
December 12, 17:10