Kazakhstan to found the reserve of milling grain due to the forecasted drought

Kazakhstan will found the reserve of milling grain due to the forecasted drought, declared the Vice-Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Aituganov on December 26.

Taking into account the fact that in the current year the frosts came before appearing of large-scale volumes of snow covering, there is a good chance of the low productivity of winter moisture reserves. Therefore, the need for grain reserves continue increasing. The stocks of milling grain may be top requested, because the analysis shows a high risk of drought events, summarized the Vice-Minister.

It is noted that in Kazakhstan the frequency of droughts replication totals 3 times per 10 years. In addition, in 2017 the moisture level became somewhat less than during 2-3 recent years.

