Ukraine: in 2017, Agrarian Fund increased the exports of flour

In 2017, PJSC Agrarian Fund increased flour exports by 70%, reported the Chairman of the Board, Andriy Radchenko.

According to him, the agrarian sector really broke records. Also, the Agrarian Fund made its contribution to development of the exports and increasing of export revenues, which came to Ukraine. In particular, the Fund exported 17 thsd tonnes of flour, up 70% compared with last year, he said.

According to A.Radchenko, next season the observed positive dynamics will possibly continue developing, as the company will increase its crop processing capacities. To date, the company's management is negotiating with a Turkish company – one of the major producers of flour milling equipment. PJSC Agrarian Fund plans to build a modern milling complex, and raise Turkish financing for the reporting project. In the nearest future, the company will conclude a contract for the supply of flour milling equipment. Construction and commissioning of a new complex will take nearly one year, the Chairman explained.

He noted that in order to increase the exports of domestic high value-added products, Ukraine should move through the path of global modernization and development of the processing industry, attract new investments, including the construction of new facilities for advance grain processing, as well as general food processing. In the food segment of the domestic market, the Agrarian Fund focuses on retail, packaged goods, etc.

