Russia: grain reserves in the intervention fund total 4 mln tonnes – UGC
To date, the intervention fund of the Russian Federation stores nearly 4 mln tonnes of grains at the general sum of nearly 36 bln RUR, declared the Deputy General Director at JSC United Grain Company (UGC), Dmitry Yuryev on December 26.
At the same time, he specified that the company stores the reporting grain volumes in 35 regions of Russia at 203 storage enterprises. Also, D.Yuryev reported that United Grain Company will cancel indebtedness on payments to the intervention fund till the end of the current year.
According to him, in the current year there was some hold-back at almost 5 months. To date, the issue was already resolved. Until the end of the year, UGC will close all debts until November 2017, as well as for the month of December.
