Agrinews

13:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 56

In 2017/18 MY, Russia to export nearly 49 mln tonnes of grains – Rusagrotrans

Rusagrotrans analysts increased the forecast of grain exports from Russia in 2017/18 MY to 49 mln tonnes, against 48.1 mln tonnes of the previous estimations, declared the Head of the analytical center at Rusagrotrans JSC, Igor Pavensky on December 28.

The forecast of grain exports increased taking into account the analysis of the current rates of grain shipment, the expert explained.

In particular, he specified that in the first half of the season (July-December) Russia will export nearly 29 mln tonnes of grains (taking into account pulses and flour, as well as shipments to the EAEU countries), an increase of more than 30% compared with the same period last year (21.6 mln tonnes).

In particular, in July-December period wheat exports reached almost 22 mln tonnes (up 5.9 mln tonnes compared with the similar period of 2016/17 MY, barley – 3.6 mln tonnes (up 1.86 mln tonnes), and corn – 2.3 mln tonnes (down 178 thsd tonnes). At the same time, grain shipment from the deep-sea ports (Novorossiysk, Tuapse and Taman) increased by 4.6 mln tonnes, to 12.6 mln tonnes, said the analyst.

Taking into account the current applications for shipments from the ports, and expectations that the shipments in the New Year holidays will surely exceed the standard volumes, as well as the current warm weather conditions, it is fair to assume that in January 2018 the grain export volumes from Russia will remain at the record level, typical for the autumn months in many previous seasons, despite some possible decline – nearly 4 mln tonnes, against 2.39 mln tonnes in January 2017, I.Pavensky said.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment