Ukraine: in January-September, capital investments in agriculture totaled 40.5 bln UAH – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

In January-September of 2017, the agricultural industry, hunting and the related services assimilated 40.5 bln UAH of capital investments, an increase of 37.8% compared with the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on November 30.

It is noted that the whole share of capital investments in agriculture totaled 15.6% of the general volume. Internal funds of enterprises and organizations became the main source of capital investment financing, which covered nearly 72% of assimilated investments.

At the same time, capital investments in the production of foodstuffs, beverages and tobacco products reached 12.7 bln UAH (up 7.5%). Also, the share of capital investments in food processing totaled 14.6% of the general volume of such investments in the industrial sector.

As a reminder, as of July 1, 2017, there were 233 investment projects in the agrarian sector, with the general estimated cost at 36.7 bln UAH.

