Ukraine: in January-September, capital investments in agriculture totaled 40.5 bln UAH – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
In January-September of 2017, the agricultural industry, hunting and the related services assimilated 40.5 bln UAH of capital investments, an increase of 37.8% compared with the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on November 30.
It is noted that the whole share of capital investments in agriculture totaled 15.6% of the general volume. Internal funds of enterprises and organizations became the main source of capital investment financing, which covered nearly 72% of assimilated investments.
At the same time, capital investments in the production of foodstuffs, beverages and tobacco products reached 12.7 bln UAH (up 7.5%). Also, the share of capital investments in food processing totaled 14.6% of the general volume of such investments in the industrial sector.
As a reminder, as of July 1, 2017, there were 233 investment projects in the agrarian sector, with the general estimated cost at 36.7 bln UAH.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia allowed exporting 0.5 mln tonnes of grains from the intervention fund
14:50
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia to export nearly 49 mln tonnes of grains – Rusagrotrans
13:20
-
Russia: grain reserves in the intervention fund total 4 mln tonnes – UGC
11:40
-
In 2017, Russia increased grain production – Rosstat
December 26, 16:00
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia to export nearly 50 mln tonnes of grains – experts
December 26, 15:00
-
Russia: railway transportation to provide more than 50% increase in grain exports in 2017/18 MY – Rusagrotrans
December 25, 14:20
-
Russia exported over 25 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
December 25, 09:30
-
EU renewed the economic sanctions against Russia for a further six months
December 22, 14:00