In 2017/18 Krasnodar to keep the grain export at the last year's level
The enterprises of Krasnodar Krai plan to ship about 5,5 mln tonnes of grains in 2017/18 MY, the governor deputy Andrey Korobka has reported the TASS agency on December 29.
"We are planning to sell abroad around 5,5 million tons of grain, that is on the level of last year", - the minister noted.
At the same time, he has marked that about 50% of the specified volume, as in last years, will be exported to such countries as Turkey, Egypt, Lebanon, the UAE, Sudan and Korea.
