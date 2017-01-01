Agrinews

Ukraine planted winter crops for the harvest-2018 throughout over 8.3 mln ha – State Statistics Service

According to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, in the current year all categories of agricultural households of the country provided the planting campaign of winter crops for grain and green fodder throughout the areas of 8.324 mln ha, an increase of 2.6% compared with 2016.

In particular, in agricultural enterprises the planted areas of winter crops for the harvest-2018 totaled 6.638 mln ha (up 2.5%), and households of the population – 1.686 mln ha (up 3%).

So, the country planted winter grains throughout 7.265 mln ha (up 1.3%), including wheat – 6.274 mln ha (up 2.8%), triticale – 16 thsd ha (up 5.6%), rye – 149.4 thsd ha (down 11.9%), and barley – 825.5 thsd ha (down 6.4%).

Also, agrarians planted winter rapeseed for the harvest-2018 throughout 1.01 mln ha, up 12.3% compared with the last year planted areas. It should be noted that Ukraine mainly increased the planted areas under rapeseed due to expansion of the reporting areas in agricultural enterprises by 12.8%, to 955.5 thsd ha, whereas households of the population decreased the areas by 10.6%, to 14.7 thsd ha.

