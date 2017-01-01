Ukraine planted winter crops for the harvest-2018 throughout over 8.3 mln ha – State Statistics Service
According to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, in the current year all categories of agricultural households of the country provided the planting campaign of winter crops for grain and green fodder throughout the areas of 8.324 mln ha, an increase of 2.6% compared with 2016.
In particular, in agricultural enterprises the planted areas of winter crops for the harvest-2018 totaled 6.638 mln ha (up 2.5%), and households of the population – 1.686 mln ha (up 3%).
So, the country planted winter grains throughout 7.265 mln ha (up 1.3%), including wheat – 6.274 mln ha (up 2.8%), triticale – 16 thsd ha (up 5.6%), rye – 149.4 thsd ha (down 11.9%), and barley – 825.5 thsd ha (down 6.4%).
Also, agrarians planted winter rapeseed for the harvest-2018 throughout 1.01 mln ha, up 12.3% compared with the last year planted areas. It should be noted that Ukraine mainly increased the planted areas under rapeseed due to expansion of the reporting areas in agricultural enterprises by 12.8%, to 955.5 thsd ha, whereas households of the population decreased the areas by 10.6%, to 14.7 thsd ha.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In January-November, Ukraine exported agricultural products at 16.4 bln USD
15:00
-
Ukraine: cancellation of the VAT refund on oilseed exports to reduce the purchasing prices – expert
Yesterday, 10:00
-
Ukraine: in 2017, Agrarian Fund increased the exports of flour
December 27, 12:00
-
EU is the main consumer of Ukrainian organic products – experts
December 26, 13:00
-
Ukraine: VAT non-refund for oilseed exports can have a positive impact on the processing industry – Falcon-Agro
December 26, 11:30
-
Ukraine: as of November 1, grain and sunflower stocks totaled over 24 mln tonnes – State Statistics Service
December 26, 10:00