14:00 Source: APK-Inform

Russia: in the fourth week of December, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported over 0.9 mln tonnes of grains

In the period of December 19-26, 2017, the seaports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 49 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the volume of more than 938 thsd tonnes, including over 810 thsd tonnes of wheat, reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on December 28.

In the reporting period, the region supplied grain commodities to 17 countries, including Egypt, Israel, Turkey, Lebanon, Mozambique, Vietnam, Indonesia, Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Cyprus, Qatar, Yemen, Jordan, Nigeria, Albania and Italy.

As a reminder, in the previous week the region shipped more than 690 thsd tonnes of grains, including over 516 thsd tonnes of wheat.

Also, Rosselkhoznadzor specified that to date the seaports still continue loading batches of wheat, corn, and peas on vessels, at the volume of over 465.73 thsd tonnes.

The cargoes are scheduled to deliver to Italy, Egypt, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Libya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Korea and Turkey.

