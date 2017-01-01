Agrinews

In January-November, Ukraine exported agricultural products at 16.4 bln USD

In January-November of 2017, the exports of Ukrainian agricultural products exceeded the figure for the same period last year by 19%, declared the Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine for European Integration, Olga Trofimtseva on December 28.

The export value of crop production totaled 15.2 bln USD (up 18%), and also the supplies of livestock products significantly increased – to 332 mln USD (up 40.4%). In addition, Ukraine demonstrated some increasing of the export volumes in many positions, including processed foods such as sugar, butter, frozen beef, etc., said O.Trofimtseva.

In paticular, Ukraine exported agricultural and food products to Asian countries at 7.04 bln USD, or 43% of the general exports of the country, the European Union – 5.2 bln USD (31.8%), African countries – 2.4 bln USD (14.5%), and also India – at more than 1.8 bln USD.

