Agrinews

10:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 76

Russia exported over 26 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture

Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of December 27, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 26.595 mln tonnes, an increase of 34.8% compared with the same period last season (19.734 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.

In particular, the export volumes of wheat reached 20.7 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 34%), barley – 3.482 mln tonnes (up 1.9 times), and corn – 2.227 mln tonnes (down 4.1%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment