In the first half of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine exported over 21 mln tonnes of grains – SSUFSCP
In the first half of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine supplied over 21.36 mln tonnes of grains on foreign markets, against 23.8 mln tonnes in the same period last season, reported the phytosanitary security and seed farming control department at the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection (SSUFSCP).
In particular, the export volumes of Ukrainian wheat totaled 11.2 mln tonnes (including 6.2 mln tonnes of milling wheat), barley – 3.7 mln tonnes, and corn – 5.8 mln tonnes.
In addition, in the current MY Ukraine shipped nearly 3.3 mln tonnes of oilseed crops on foreign markets, as opposed to 2.3 mln tonnes last season.
In particular, the exports of rapeseed totaled 2 mln tonnes, and soybeans - over 1.3 mln tonnes.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: in January-November, agricultural food exports to Japan totaled more than 80 mln USD
17:25
-
Ukraine: postponement of cancellation of the VAT refund on oilseeds exports entered into force
16:00
-
In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine to export 41 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
14:00
-
In January-November, Ukraine exported agricultural products at 16.4 bln USD
December 29 2017, 15:00
-
Ukraine planted winter crops for the harvest-2018 throughout over 8.3 mln ha – State Statistics Service
December 29 2017, 13:00
-
Ukraine: cancellation of the VAT refund on oilseed exports to reduce the purchasing prices – expert
December 28 2017, 10:00