Agrinews

12:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 57

In the first half of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine exported over 21 mln tonnes of grains – SSUFSCP

In the first half of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine supplied over 21.36 mln tonnes of grains on foreign markets, against 23.8 mln tonnes in the same period last season, reported the phytosanitary security and seed farming control department at the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection (SSUFSCP).

In particular, the export volumes of Ukrainian wheat totaled 11.2 mln tonnes (including 6.2 mln tonnes of milling wheat), barley – 3.7 mln tonnes, and corn – 5.8 mln tonnes.

In addition, in the current MY Ukraine shipped nearly 3.3 mln tonnes of oilseed crops on foreign markets, as opposed to 2.3 mln tonnes last season.

In particular, the exports of rapeseed totaled 2 mln tonnes, and soybeans - over 1.3 mln tonnes.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment