Agrinews

14:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 64

In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine to export 41 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine forecasted grain export volumes from the country in the season-2017/18 at 41 mln tonnes, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, Maksym Martynyuk.

At the same time, he called the current problems with logistics in Ukraine as the main risk factor for realization of the forecast. In particular, there is observed a deficit of rail cars and locomotives in the country.

According to M.Martynyuk, in Ukraine companies already started purchasing rail cars, but private locomotives still can not come on rails. PJSC Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) should focus on development of the infrastructure and selling of the services for access to the railway.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment