In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine to export 41 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine forecasted grain export volumes from the country in the season-2017/18 at 41 mln tonnes, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, Maksym Martynyuk.
At the same time, he called the current problems with logistics in Ukraine as the main risk factor for realization of the forecast. In particular, there is observed a deficit of rail cars and locomotives in the country.
According to M.Martynyuk, in Ukraine companies already started purchasing rail cars, but private locomotives still can not come on rails. PJSC Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) should focus on development of the infrastructure and selling of the services for access to the railway.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: in January-November, agricultural food exports to Japan totaled more than 80 mln USD
17:25
-
Ukraine: postponement of cancellation of the VAT refund on oilseeds exports entered into force
16:00
-
In the first half of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine exported over 21 mln tonnes of grains – SSUFSCP
12:00
-
In January-November, Ukraine exported agricultural products at 16.4 bln USD
December 29 2017, 15:00
-
Ukraine planted winter crops for the harvest-2018 throughout over 8.3 mln ha – State Statistics Service
December 29 2017, 13:00
-
Ukraine: cancellation of the VAT refund on oilseed exports to reduce the purchasing prices – expert
December 28 2017, 10:00