Agrinews

17:25 Source: APK-Inform Views: 25

Ukraine: in January-November, agricultural food exports to Japan totaled more than 80 mln USD

In January-November of 2017, Ukraine exported agricultural food products to Japan at the sum of 80.2 mln USD, including grain exports at 18.9 mln USD, declared the Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine for European Integration, Olga Trofimtseva on December 29.

According to the announcement, in the reporting period the imports of agricultural food products from Japan totaled 2.9 mln USD, including essential oils at 1.7 mln USD.

According to O.Trofimtseva , in 2017 Ukraine launched a new long-term project, realized by a consulting research company Consulting Integrated in partnership with the Kyiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and under information support of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, which focused on the constant increasing of export volumes of Ukrainian agricultural food products on the market of Japan. Also, she noted that to date, 6 Ukrainian companies supply their products to Japan on a regular basis.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment