Ukraine: in 2017, the seaports increased cargo handling by almost 10% – USPA

In 2017, cargo turnover in the seaports of Ukraine demonstrated rather upward dynamics. In January-December period the seaports of Ukraine processed 132.9 mln tonnes of cargoes, an increase of 1.2 mln tonnes, or up 0.9% compared with the indicators of 2016, declared the State Enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA).

In particular, in 2017 the transshipment of import cargoes increased by 29.1% compared with 2016, to 20.6 mln tonnes, while the exports – down 1.4%, to 98.8 mln tonnes.

In particular, chemical and mineral fertilizers demonstrated the largest growth in the structure of imports – up 6 times: from 20.7 mln tonnes in 2016, to 123.6 mln tonnes in 2017.

Also, grain cargoes demonstrated a significant share in the structure of export cargoes transshipment – nearly 38 mln tonnes, as well as metal industry products – 33 mln tonnes. The exports of vegetable oils increased to 5.2 mln tonnes (up 19.5%).

Also, the volumes of transit cargo processing increased by 14% – to 11.778 mln tonnes, while container transshipment increased by 23.3%, to 35.201 TEU.

At the same time, the port Yuzhny processed most cargo volumes – 41.889 mln tonnes, and increased its transshipment volumes by 6.6% compared with 2016. Also, the port of Odessa processed 24.12 mln tonnes of cargoes, Mykolaiv – 23.533 mln tonnes, and Chornomorsk – 17.633 mln tonnes.

