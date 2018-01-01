Agrinews

In 2018, Belarus to export agro-industrial products at 6 bln USD

In 2018, Belarus plans to reach the exports of agricultural products to 6 bln USD, declared the Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, Leonid Zayats on January 5.

According to L.Zayats, in 2017 the exports of agricultural products from Belarus totaled 5 bln USD. Also, the Minister noted that the country will increase the supplies of such goods as milk and meat, in order to ensure the planned growth rates.

The country makes every effort to produce at least 10 mln tonnes of grains, he said.

