Russia: Government specified the list of regions with unfavorable conditions for agricultural production
The Government of Russia updated the list of subjects of the Federation, which territories are classified as unfavorable for production of agricultural goods. The Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, signed the corresponding decree #2952-r dd. December 26, 2017.
According to the announcement, due to changes of the integrated indices of social and economic development of the rural territories of the Federation subjects, the authorities excluded Ivanovo and Tyumen oblasts from the list, because they increased their regional level of the integrated index compared with the average level in Russia.
At the same time, the list still includes the Republic of Khakassia and the Chechen Republic, Zabaykalsky Krai, Vladimir, Vologda, Ryazan and Irkutsk oblasts, which demonstrated some reduction of the regional level of the integrated index compared with the average level in Russia.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Increased import duties on agricultural crops in India slowed down the growth of Russian products supplies
12:20
-
Russia exported over 26 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
January 3, 10:20
-
Russia: in the fourth week of December, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported over 0.9 mln tonnes of grains
December 29 2017, 14:00
-
In 2017/18 Krasnodar to keep the grain export at the last year's level
December 29 2017, 11:30
-
Ukraine: in January-September, capital investments in agriculture totaled 40.5 bln UAH – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
December 28 2017, 15:30
-
Russia allowed exporting 0.5 mln tonnes of grains from the intervention fund
December 28 2017, 14:50
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia to export nearly 49 mln tonnes of grains – Rusagrotrans
December 28 2017, 13:20
-
Russia: grain reserves in the intervention fund total 4 mln tonnes – UGC
December 28 2017, 11:40
-
In 2017, Russia increased grain production – Rosstat
December 26 2017, 16:00