Russia: Government specified the list of regions with unfavorable conditions for agricultural production

The Government of Russia updated the list of subjects of the Federation, which territories are classified as unfavorable for production of agricultural goods. The Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, signed the corresponding decree #2952-r dd. December 26, 2017.

According to the announcement, due to changes of the integrated indices of social and economic development of the rural territories of the Federation subjects, the authorities excluded Ivanovo and Tyumen oblasts from the list, because they increased their regional level of the integrated index compared with the average level in Russia.

At the same time, the list still includes the Republic of Khakassia and the Chechen Republic, Zabaykalsky Krai, Vladimir, Vologda, Ryazan and Irkutsk oblasts, which demonstrated some reduction of the regional level of the integrated index compared with the average level in Russia.

