Increased import duties on agricultural crops in India slowed down the growth of Russian products supplies
In the current season, Russia increased the supplies of wheat and pulses to India, as well as vegetable oils, reported the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) on December 26.
Thus, since the beginning of the season, and as of December 11, the exports of Russian wheat to India reached 379 thsd tonnes, peas – 216 thsd tonnes, and chickpeas – 5.5 thsd tonnes.
At the same time, Rosselkhoznadzor noted some serious difficulties caused by the increased customs duties on the imports of grains, oilseeds and pulses to India, which the country imposed in order to protect income of domestic agrarians due to a sharp fall of prices on the domestic market, after the country produced a good harvest of the reporting crops.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: Government specified the list of regions with unfavorable conditions for agricultural production
11:30
-
Russia exported over 26 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
January 3, 10:20
-
Russia: in the fourth week of December, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported over 0.9 mln tonnes of grains
December 29 2017, 14:00
-
In 2017/18 Krasnodar to keep the grain export at the last year's level
December 29 2017, 11:30
-
Ukraine: in January-September, capital investments in agriculture totaled 40.5 bln UAH – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
December 28 2017, 15:30
-
Russia allowed exporting 0.5 mln tonnes of grains from the intervention fund
December 28 2017, 14:50
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia to export nearly 49 mln tonnes of grains – Rusagrotrans
December 28 2017, 13:20
-
Russia: grain reserves in the intervention fund total 4 mln tonnes – UGC
December 28 2017, 11:40
-
In 2017, Russia increased grain production – Rosstat
December 26 2017, 16:00