Agrinews

12:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 70

Increased import duties on agricultural crops in India slowed down the growth of Russian products supplies

In the current season, Russia increased the supplies of wheat and pulses to India, as well as vegetable oils, reported the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) on December 26.

Thus, since the beginning of the season, and as of December 11, the exports of Russian wheat to India reached 379 thsd tonnes, peas – 216 thsd tonnes, and chickpeas – 5.5 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, Rosselkhoznadzor noted some serious difficulties caused by the increased customs duties on the imports of grains, oilseeds and pulses to India, which the country imposed in order to protect income of domestic agrarians due to a sharp fall of prices on the domestic market, after the country produced a good harvest of the reporting crops.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment