Agrinews

15:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 57

By 2020, the annual exports of Belarusian agricultural products to increase to 7 bln USD – Deputy Prime Minister

By 2020, Belarus plans to increase the exports of agricultural products to 7 bln USD per year in monetary terms, declared the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Mikhail Rusyi on November 30.

By 2020, labor efficiency in agriculture should increase in 1.4 times, profitability of sales should reach 10%, supplies of agricultural products and raw materials for exports – to 7 bln USD, said M.Rusyi. Also, he added that in 2017, the volume of agricultural exports from the country will reach 4.9 bln USD.

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed that in the nearest years the Belarusian agro-industrial complex will have to work in terms of stiffer competition on the global market and solve the problems, marked in the state program of agrarian business development in Belarus for 2016-2020 period. First of all, it concerns meeting the needs of the domestic market and development of the export potential by increasing the efficiency of production and competitiveness of finished products, said M.Rusyi.

As a reminder, by 2020 the annual production of grains (without corn) will reach 10 mln tonnes, sugar beet – over 5 mln tonnes, cattle and poultry – nearly 2 mln tonnes, milk – nearly 9 mln tonnes.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment