Russia plans to found a large-scale grain hub in the UAE
Russia proposed to found a large-scale grain hub on the territory of the United Arab Emirates to ensure the supplies of Russian grains to the Middle East, declared the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov on November 26 in Abu Dhabi.
According to him, the Russian authorities proposed to consider the possibility of forming a large-scale grain hub in the UAE to ensure stable supplies of Russian grains to the Gulf countries and the Middle East.
Also, the Minister noted the actively developing cooperation between two countries in the sphere of food supply, in particular, expansion of the list of Russian companies which export livestock products to the UAE market, etc.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia to become the leading supplier of environmental products to the Asia-Pacific region – V.Putin
17:20
-
Increased import duties on agricultural crops in India slowed down the growth of Russian products supplies
January 5, 12:20
-
Russia: Government specified the list of regions with unfavorable conditions for agricultural production
January 5, 11:30
-
Russia exported over 26 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
January 3, 10:20
-
Russia: in the fourth week of December, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported over 0.9 mln tonnes of grains
December 29 2017, 14:00
-
In 2017/18 Krasnodar to keep the grain export at the last year's level
December 29 2017, 11:30
-
Ukraine: in January-September, capital investments in agriculture totaled 40.5 bln UAH – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
December 28 2017, 15:30
-
Russia allowed exporting 0.5 mln tonnes of grains from the intervention fund
December 28 2017, 14:50
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia to export nearly 49 mln tonnes of grains – Rusagrotrans
December 28 2017, 13:20
-
Russia: grain reserves in the intervention fund total 4 mln tonnes – UGC
December 28 2017, 11:40