Russia plans to found a large-scale grain hub in the UAE

Russia proposed to found a large-scale grain hub on the territory of the United Arab Emirates to ensure the supplies of Russian grains to the Middle East, declared the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov on November 26 in Abu Dhabi.

According to him, the Russian authorities proposed to consider the possibility of forming a large-scale grain hub in the UAE to ensure stable supplies of Russian grains to the Gulf countries and the Middle East.

Also, the Minister noted the actively developing cooperation between two countries in the sphere of food supply, in particular, expansion of the list of Russian companies which export livestock products to the UAE market, etc.

