Russia to become the leading supplier of environmental products to the Asia-Pacific region – V.Putin

Russia plans to become the leading supplier of environmental food products to countries of Asia-Pacific region (APR), declared the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Russia takes the leading positions in the world by the exports of grains, vegetable oils, fish and a number of other goods. Also, Russia plans to become the leading supplier of environmentally friendly food products for its Asia-Pacific neighbours, and therefore Russia takes measures to increase agricultural production and improve its effectiveness, added the head of the state.

