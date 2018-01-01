China updated the list of approved Ukrainian suppliers of sunflower meal
The General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the People's Republic of China (AQSIQ) published an updated list of approved Ukrainian companies, exporting sunflower meal to China, reported the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on January 9.
According to the announcement, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection (SSUFSCP) in association with the Embassy of Ukraine in China and the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine, took measures to expand the list of Ukrainian enterprises producing sunflower meal, which have the right to export the product to China. So, the updated list includes PJSC Creative (Kirovohrad oblast); LLC Odessa Oil Extraction Factory (Odessa oblast); Delta Wilmar CIS LTD (Odessa oblast); Melitopol Oil Extraction Plant LLC (Zaporizhia oblast); Prydniprovskyi Oil Extraction Plant LLC (Kirovohrad oblast); LLC Protein-Production (Kirovohrad oblast); Ukrainian Southern Agrarian Group LLC (Odessa oblast).
