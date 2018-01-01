In January-November of 2017, Ukraine increased agricultural exports to the EU countries –Ministry of Agrarian Policy
For the first 11 months of 2017, Ukraine increased its revenues from the exports of agricultural and food products to the EU to 5.2 bln USD, up 38.2% (1.4 bln USD) compared with the same period in the previous year, declared the Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine for European Integration, Olga Trofimtseva on January 9.
According to her, the Free trade agreement are between Ukraine and the EU continues successfully working, which provides the growth of bilateral turnover of commodities in the agrarian and food sectors. Also, the Deputy Minister hoped that the positive trend will continue developing in the future, considering active work of the government in the sphere of harmonization of Ukrainian legislation to the EU standards.
In particular, in January-November grains (1.4 bln USD) and oilseeds (0.9 bln USD), as well as sunflower oil (1.3 bln USD), formed the basis of Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU. Also, Ukraine significantly increased the supplies of malt extract, flour and groats products (up 31.7 mln USD), bakery and confectionery products (up 15.4 mln USD), butter (up 12.4 mln USD), casein (up 11.9 mln USD), chocolate and other cocoa-containing products (up 7.9 mln USD), added O.Trofimtseva. In the reporting period, the Netherlands (18.4% of the general supply), Spain (14.4%), Poland (13.3%), Italy (11.8%) and Germany (10.3%) became the major importers among the EU countries.
According to her, in January-November of 2017 the general foreign trade turnover between Ukraine and the EU countries increased by 31.1% (up 1.715 bln USD) compared with the same period in 2016, and totaled 7.2 bln USD.
