Ukraine exported over 21 mln tonnes of grains – State Fiscal Service

Since the beginning of the season-2017/18, and as of January 10, Ukraine supplied 21.3 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets, reported the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.

In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 11.4 mln tonnes, barley – 3.8 mln tonnes, corn – 6 mln tonnes, and rye – 12.9 thsd tonnes.

In addition, in the reporting period Ukraine exported 247.6 thsd tonnes of flour, including 246.8 thsd tonnes of wheat flour.

