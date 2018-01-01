Agrinews

16:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 42

In January-October of 2017, Belarus increased agricultural exports

In January-October of 2017, the exports of agricultural products from Belarus to countries of the European Union increased in 1.5 times compared with the same period in the previous year, declared the Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, Leonid Zayats.

According to him, Belarus increased the exports to the EU by 56% compared with the same indicators in the previous year. The country supplied agricultural products to 19 EU countries. In particular, Belarus sold rapeseed oil, dried whey and other products to the EU.

In addition, in the reporting period the production of agricultural products increased by 2.9%. Also, the growth rates of production in all categories of agricultural households totaled 102.9%, and in agricultural organizations – 103.8%.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment