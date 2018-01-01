Agrinews

Kazakhstan: in 2017, Ak Biday-Terminal and Astyk Koimalary shipped over 0.8 mln tonnes of grains

In 2017, two subsidiary companies of the National Company Food Contract Corporation JSC, Ak Biday-Terminal JSC and Astyk Koimalary LLP, jointly accepted and shipped 825.6 thsd tonnes of grains, declared the press-service of the Corporation on January 11.

According to the announcement, in 2017 the volumes of grain transshipment through the grain terminal Ak Biday-Terminal JSC in the port of Aktau totaled nearly 492.3 thsd tonnes.

Also, the volumes of grain acceptance by bread depots of Astyk Koymalary LLP totaled nearly 333.4 thsd tonnes.

As a reminder, the grain terminal Ak Biday-Terminal JSC is located on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea in the seaport of Aktau in Kazakhstan. Manufacturing plants of Astyk Koymalary LLP are located in Akmola, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan oblasts.

