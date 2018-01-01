Agrinews

In 2018, Ukraine to put into operation nearly 14 mln tonnes of grain terminal capacities

In 2018, in Ukraine the capacities of grain terminals put into operation can reach nearly 14 mln tonnes, while the simultaneous storage capacities – 916 thsd tonnes, reported the publishing house "Ports of Ukraine".

According to the announcement, as of the beginning of the current year the Ukrainian seaports already started constructing eight grain terminals, which are designed to launch in 2018. In particular, the company MV Cargo started constructing of a new grain terminal with the annual capacities at 5 mln tonnes, with the simultaneous storage tanks at 290 thsd tonnes of grains; and the company Brooklyn-Kiev together with the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) launched a large-scale project of a grain terminal with the annual capacities at 4.5 mln tonnes. The terminal TIS-Grain plans to build additional capacities for simultaneous grain storage at 75 thsd tonnes; and the company Olimpex Coupe still continues building the fourth line of its terminal, which capacities will total nearly 1 mln tonnes per year.

Also, Mykolaiv started reconstructing Mykolayiv Grain Products Integrated Works PJSC, purchased by the group of companies OREXIM. The company will re-equip old storage capacities at 62 thsd tonnes, and expand its simultaneous storage capacities to 120 thsd tonnes of grains at the expense of new silos, as well as for oilseed meals and cakes – to 30 thsd tonnes. In the summer 2018, it is planned to launch a grain terminal with the annual capacities at 2 mln tonnes.

In the seaport Chornomorsk, the company TransGrainTerminal plans to complete the construction of the first line of its terminal in 2018. In particular, the company will put in operation several silos at 75 thsd tonnes of simultaneous storage capacities. The annual capacities of the first line will total nearly 1.5 mln tonnes.

The company EuroVneshTorg continues building a grain terminal in the seaport Oktyabrsk. The design capacities of the first line of the terminal – 1 mln tonnes. Generally, the project will increase the capacities to 4 mln tonnes per year, with simultaneous storage capacities at 190 thsd tonnes.

In addition, the company Novotech-Terminal plans to finish its grain complex in the seaport of Odessa, with the design capacities at 3 mln tonnes per year.

