Agrinews

11:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 65

In January-November, Russia exported over 28 mln tonnes of wheat – Federal Customs Service

In January-November of 2017, Russia exported 28.76 mln tonnes of wheat and meslin at the general sum of 5.05 bln USD, declared the Federal Customs Service of Russia on January 12.

According to the announcement, Russia traditionally shipped the major volumes of wheat to far abroad foreign countries – 27.41 mln tonnes (at 4.83 bln USD). In the reporting period, wheat import volumes totaled 247 thsd tonnes (37 mln USD).

Also, during eleven months of 2017 Russia imported 168.3 thsd tonnes of barley (32.7 mln USD), and 46.1 thsd tonnes of corn (156.1 mln USD).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment