Ukraine exported 3.5 mln tonnes of oilseeds – SSUFSCP
In July-December of 2017, Ukraine supplied more than 3.5 mln tonnes of oilseed crops on foreign markets, an increase of 1.2 mln tonnes compared with the same period in the previous year, reported the phytosanitary security and seed farming control department at the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection (SSUFSCP) on January 11.
In particular, in the reporting period the export volumes of rapeseed totaled over 2 mln tonnes (up 1.1 mln tonnes), as well as soybeans – 1.5 mln tonnes.
