Agrinews

16:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 40

In December 2017, the Russian seaports increased the exports of barley

According to the monitoring reports by APK-Inform Agency, in December 2017 the export volumes of barley from the Russian seaports increased by...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

  • Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
  • Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
  • Subscribers of AWR
  • Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
  • Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Please login to see it.

Topic articles