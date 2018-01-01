In December 2017, the Russian seaports increased the exports of barley
According to the monitoring reports by APK-Inform Agency, in December 2017 the export volumes of barley from the Russian seaports increased by...
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of AWR
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
Please login to see it.
-
In 2017, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported over 32 mln tonnes of grains
17:25
-
Russia: in February, Rosstat to specify the estimation of grain harvest in 2017
12:40
-
In January-November, Russia exported over 28 mln tonnes of wheat – Federal Customs Service
11:20
-
In 2018, Tuapse Commercial Sea Port JSC to invest 850 mln RUR in reconstruction of the grain terminal
Yesterday, 11:30
-
Russia: 95% of winter crops areas were in good and satisfactory condition
January 10, 11:00
-
Russia to become the leading supplier of environmental products to the Asia-Pacific region – V.Putin
January 9, 17:20
-
Russia plans to found a large-scale grain hub in the UAE
January 9, 16:40