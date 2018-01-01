In 2017, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported over 32 mln tonnes of grains
In 2017, the seaports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 1429 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the volume of more than 32.44 mln tonnes, reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on January 12.
In particular, wheat formed the major share of the exported volumes – over 25.59 mln tonnes. In the reporting period, the region supplied grain commodities to 65 countries.
At the same time, in 2016 the shipment volumes from the reporting seaports totaled 21.35 mln tonnes, including 15.85 mln tonnes of wheat. The region supplied grain commodities to 64 countries.
