Russia exported 28 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of January 10, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 27.994 mln tonnes, an increase of 34.9% compared with the same period last season (20.756 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.
In particular, the export volumes of wheat reached 21.841 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 34.1%), barley – 3.594 mln tonnes (up 1.9 times), and corn – 2.41 mln tonnes (down 2%).
