Russia: in 2017, the seaports increased grain shipment volumes – Association of Sea Commercial Ports
In 2017, the seaports of Russia increased the shipment volumes of grains by 34.7% compared with the previous year volumes – to 47.8 mln tonnes, announced the Association of Sea Commercial Ports of the Russian Federation.
In particular, the ports increased mineral fertilizers transshipment by 9.2%, to 17.6 mln tonnes.
The general cargo turnover in the Russian seaports grew by 9% compared with the figures in 2016, and totaled 786.97 mln tonnes.
According to the announcement, the export cargo shipment reached 606.5 mln tonnes, up 6.9% compared with the previous year, imports – 36.1 mln tonnes (up 14.2%), transit – 58.2 mln tonnes (up 14%), and coastal freight – 86 mln tonnes (up 19.5%).
