Agrinews

10:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 66

In 2017/18 MY, Russia to export 47 mln tonnes of grains and pulses – APK-Inform

In 2017/18 MY, the export volumes of grains and pulses from Russia will total 47 mln tonnes...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

  • Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
  • Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
  • Subscribers of AWR
  • Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
  • Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Please login to see it.

Topic articles