Ukraine already realized the duty-free quotas for wheat and corn supplies to the EU in 2018
According to the European Commission figures, Ukraine has already completely awarded the main and additional quotas for duty-free exports of wheat and corn to countries of the European Union available for 2018, after bids from importers far exceeded the volumes on offer.
It should be noted that the quotas for duty-free exports of barley was awarded at 2.5% only. Thus, as of January 5 Ukraine supplied 15.68 thsd tonnes of barley to the EU countries from the approved 615 thsd tonnes.
As a reminder, Ukraine received additional annual quotas for the duty-free deliveries of 65 thsd tonnes of wheat, 325 thsd tonnes of barley, and 625 thsd tonnes of corn.
