Ukraine: in 2017, the seaports decreased grain shipment volumes
According to the monitoring reports by APK-Inform Agency, in 2017 the seaports of Ukraine shipped for exports...
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of AWR
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
Please login to see it.
-
In 2017, Ukraine decreased agricultural production – State Statistics Service
18:00
-
Ukraine exported over 22 mln tonnes of grains – State Fiscal Service
17:40
-
In December 2017, the Odessa port shipped the first batch of Ukrainian sunflower meal to China
17:20
-
In December 2017, Ukraine reduced the exports of sunflower oil
16:30
-
Ukraine already realized the duty-free quotas for wheat and corn supplies to the EU in 2018
11:10
-
Ukraine: in 2017/18 MY, the domestic consumption of grains to decrease – APK-Inform
Yesterday, 12:30
-
Ukraine: in December 2017, the seaports increased the exports of corn
January 12, 17:00
-
Ukraine: sprouts of winter grains appeared throughout over 7.2 mln ha – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
January 12, 14:00
-
Ukraine exported 3.5 mln tonnes of oilseeds – SSUFSCP
January 12, 12:00