In December 2017, Ukraine reduced the exports of sunflower oil

According to APK-Inform figures, in December 2017 the exports of sunflower oil from Ukraine decreased for the third month in a row, and totaled nearly 410 thsd tonnes, down 10% compared with the previous month, and down 26% compared with the same period of the previous year.

Generally, during the first 4 months of the season-2017/18 (September-December) Ukraine exported 1.7 mln tonnes of sunflower oil, down 5% compared with the same period last season. At the same time, the reporting lag would become even more, if it were not for high oil carry-over stocks from last season.

