In December 2017, the Odessa port shipped the first batch of Ukrainian sunflower meal to China
According to the official statistics figures, in December 2017 China exported the first batch of sunflower meal of Ukrainian origin.
Thus, Delta Wilmar CIS LLC shipped the first container load at 0.5 thsd tonnes from the port Odessa.
Generally, in December 2017 the exports of Ukrainian sunflower meal to China totaled 4.3 thsd tonnes, and the shipment rates continued rapidly growing. It should be noted that on January 1-9, 2018, Ukraine shipped 3.5 thsd tonnes of the product, thus since the beginning of December the figures already reached 7.8 thsd tonnes. The company Delta Wilmar CIS covered the main share of exports – 43% of the general supplies.
As a reminder, that on January 8 the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the People's Republic of China (AQSIQ) published the updated list of approved Ukrainian companies, exporting sunflower meal to China.
