Ukraine exported over 22 mln tonnes of grains – State Fiscal Service

Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of January 16, Ukraine supplied 22.143 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets, reported the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.

In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 11.63 mln tonnes, barley – 3.809 mln tonnes, corn – 6.632 mln tonnes, and rye – 13.2 thsd tonnes.

In addition, in the reporting period Ukraine exported 251 thsd tonnes of flour, including 250 thsd tonnes of wheat flour.

