Ukraine exported over 22 mln tonnes of grains – State Fiscal Service
Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of January 16, Ukraine supplied 22.143 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets, reported the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.
In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 11.63 mln tonnes, barley – 3.809 mln tonnes, corn – 6.632 mln tonnes, and rye – 13.2 thsd tonnes.
In addition, in the reporting period Ukraine exported 251 thsd tonnes of flour, including 250 thsd tonnes of wheat flour.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In 2017, Ukraine decreased agricultural production – State Statistics Service
18:00
-
In December 2017, the Odessa port shipped the first batch of Ukrainian sunflower meal to China
17:20
-
In December 2017, Ukraine reduced the exports of sunflower oil
16:30
-
Ukraine: in 2017, the seaports decreased grain shipment volumes
15:00
-
Ukraine already realized the duty-free quotas for wheat and corn supplies to the EU in 2018
11:10
-
Ukraine: in 2017/18 MY, the domestic consumption of grains to decrease – APK-Inform
Yesterday, 12:30
-
Ukraine: in December 2017, the seaports increased the exports of corn
January 12, 17:00
-
Ukraine: sprouts of winter grains appeared throughout over 7.2 mln ha – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
January 12, 14:00
-
Ukraine exported 3.5 mln tonnes of oilseeds – SSUFSCP
January 12, 12:00