In 2017, Ukraine decreased agricultural production – State Statistics Service

In 2017, the production volumes of agricultural commodities in Ukraine decreased by 2.7% compared with the figures in 2016, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on January 15.

In particular, the production of plant growing commodities lowered by 5.6% compared with 2016 figures, and animal commodities – down 0.3%.

Agricultural enterprises decreased the production indices by 3.9%, and households of the population – down 1.2%.

