10:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 103

January 21 closes the early bird fee for participation in Middle East Grain Congress

APK-Inform Agency continues preparations for holding the fourth international conference Middle East Grain Congress, to be held in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek 5*, on February 17, 2018.

The companies Sea Trade Group, AGA, Ambar Trading, INTL FCStone are sponsors of the event.

To date, companies from Egypt, India, Jordan, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Ukraine and the Black Sea countries already confirmed their further participation in the event.

Also, the organizers draw your attention that since January 22 the registration fee will increase.

You can become acquainted with the updated agenda of the conference at the APK-Inform web-site.

The marketing department of APK-Inform Agency provides more detailed information concerning participation, sponsorship, advertising, and making a report at the conference:

+38 (067) 634-26-05 – Irina Ozip,

+38 (0562) 32-15-95 (ext. 120)

[email protected]

