Kazakhstan: in 2017, NC Food Contract Corporation exported over 120 thsd tonnes of grains

In 2017, NC Food Contract Corporation JSC exported more than 120 thsd tonnes of grains and oilseeds to near and far-abroad countries, declared the press-service of the Corporation on January 17.

According to the announcement, in the reporting year the supplies of wheat to China totaled 40 thsd tonnes, Azerbaijan – 15 thsd tonnes, and Uzbekistan – 5 thsd tonnes.

In addition, the company exported more than 56 thsd tonnes of barley to Iran, nearly 600 tonnes of vegetable oils to China, and nearly 3 thsd tonnes of flaxseed to Belgium.

