Middle East Grain Congress is supported by IMEA-TIIF

APK-Inform Agency continues preparations for holding the fourth international conference Middle East Grain Congress, to be held in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek 5*, on February 17, 2018.

This year India Middle East Agro Trade, Industry & Investment Forum (IMEA-TIIF), supports the conference.

Mission, Vision and Strategies of the organization:

· To improve bilateral trade and investment in Agri-Food domain between Middle East particularly UAE and India

· To exchange best practices

· To be equal opportunity symbiotic partners in food & agro domain in terms of investment and trade.



Core Memberships

Institutions, Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, Consulate General of India, DMCC (and DFTG), The CXO Alliances, Chambers of Commerce, Various Business Councils, Abu Dhabi Food Security Agency, Trade Promotion Bodies, Large Local Corporates, Large International Corporates, Manufacturing conglomerates, Retailing giants



Besides, within Middle East Grain Congress Sudhakar Tomar will make a presentation for the topic “Global pulses roundup, trends, new challenges”.

He is a Managing Director HAKAN AGRO DMCC, President India Middle East Agro Trade Investment & Investment Forum (IMEA-TIIF), Board Member of Dubai Food Trade Advisory Group of DMCC (Government of Dubai), The CXO Alliance, Dubai and Non Profit Krishna Education Foundation, India

You can become acquainted with the updated agenda of the conference at the APK-Inform web-site.

Photo report from the last year event

