Russia: 95% of winter crops areas were in good condition – Ministry of Agriculture

To date, nearly 95% of winter crops areas in Russia were rated as good condition, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Jambulat Khatuov on January 16.

At the same time, forecasts of the Hydrometeorological Centre of Russia were not very good. Several regions have certain risks, but agrarians hope that they will overcome them, J.Khatuov added.

Also, the First Deputy Minister reminded that in 2017 Russia planted winter crops for the harvest-2018 throughout 17.4 mln ha, and agrarians realized the field works on high quality level.

As for the spring crops planting campaign, the Ministry forecasted that agrarians will plant crops throughout 53.4 mln ha. In particular, the areas under barley will increase by 102 thsd ha, pulses – up 147 thsd ha. Also, agrarians will increase the areas under forage crops, added the First Deputy Minister.

