Agrinews

15:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 62

Russia: in 2017/18 MY, the total supply of rapeseed to reach 1.6 mln tonnes – APK-Inform

According to APK-Inform analysts, in 2017/18 MY the total supply of rapeseed in Russia will increase to a record at...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

  • Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
  • Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
  • Subscribers of AWR
  • Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
  • Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Please login to see it.

Topic articles