15:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 62

According to APK-Inform analysts, in 2017/18 MY the total supply of rapeseed in Russia will increase to a record at...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine

Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"

Subscribers of AWR

Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine

Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Please login to see it.