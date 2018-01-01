Agrinews

17:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 38

In 2017, Tajikistan imported more than 1 mln tonnes of wheat

In 2017, Tajikistan imported 1.014 mln tonnes of wheat at the sum of 197.5 mln USD, a decrease of 19.6 thsd tonnes compared with 2016, declared the Statistical agency under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on January 17.

According to the announcement, in the reporting year the imports of flour totaled 54.6 thsd tonnes, down 34.2 thsd tonnes compared with the previous year. Also, the country mainly imported flour and wheat from Kazakhstan.

To date, Tajikistan started providing special tax deductions to increase the domestic production of wheat and flour. In particular, in terms of wheat imports the VAT totals 10%. In addition, the country founded several flour mills.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment