In 2017/18 MY, Russia to export nearly 47 mln tonnes of grains – A.Tkachev
The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia increased the forecast of grain exports from the country in 2017/18 MY to 45-47 mln tonnes, declared the Minister of Agriculture, Alexander Tkachev on January 17.
According to him, the record grain harvest at 134 mln tonnes will allow exporting nearly 45-47 mln tonnes of grains in the current season.
Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, Russia already supplied 28 mln tonnes of grains on foreign markets, up 35% compared with the same period last season. In particular, wheat shipments grew to 22 mln tonnes, up more than 30% compared with the last year volumes.
According to A.Tkachev, Russia will firmly keep the status of the global largest supplier of wheat.
As a reminder, previously the Ministry forecasted the export volumes of Russian grains in the current season at the level of 45 mln tonnes.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: in 2017/18 MY, the total supply of rapeseed to reach 1.6 mln tonnes – APK-Inform
15:00
-
Russia: 95% of winter crops areas were in good condition – Ministry of Agriculture
13:20
-
In 2017, the seaports of Russia significantly increased the exports of barley and wheat
Yesterday, 13:00
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia to export 47 mln tonnes of grains and pulses – APK-Inform
Yesterday, 10:00
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia harvested 10.4 mln tonnes of sunflower seed – APK-Inform
January 15, 17:50
-
Russia: in 2017, the seaports increased grain shipment volumes – Association of Sea Commercial Ports
January 15, 11:00
-
Russia exported 28 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
January 15, 10:00